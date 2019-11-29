White Sulphur Springs has a weekend full of activities planned to launch the holiday season in style.
The festivities begin with Breakfast with Santa at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 136 Tressel St., from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. That same day, the annual Christmas Parade will step off at 5 p.m., featuring floats, bands, fire trucks, civic groups and more. For additional information about the parade, call 304-667-8505.
Sunday evening, Dec. 8, will find organist Lee Gillespie offering an evening of Christmas music for the pipe organ at Emmanuel UMC, starting at 7 p.m. According to organizers, this annual concert is the “do not miss” event of the Christmas season in the Spa City.
