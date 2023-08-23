mount hope — History and safety converged during a civil public meeting staged by the Mount Hope Housing Authority Wednesday afternoon.
More than 10 speakers, who were each given three minutes to make their remarks, addressed the gathering and discussed the ongoing replacement of stone retaining walls at Stadium Terrace in the Mount Hope Historic District.
Written comments were also accepted from members of the public. About 40 people were present for the meeting.
The MHHA is in the midst of a federally funded project aimed at replacing retaining walls at the Stadium Terrace housing complex due to safety concerns. Complaints have been lodged that the work is erasing some of the town’s history. Additionally, issues have been raised about the lack of public input before the $1 million project started.
But Mount Hope resident Jasmine Cosby said she, for one, welcomes the retaining wall work.
“This wall that’s being built really means a lot to me due to our kids’ safety,” said Cosby, a Midtown Terrace resident who said she works with a large number of children in Midtown and Stadium Terrace, as well as cleaning apartments in both of those areas, and she wants the children to be safe.
“I just want everything to be safe for our kids and to look better. If we have to look at broken rocks and stuff, our kids play on that. That brings me to be depressed because I have to look at that. The new wall we’re building, it makes me happy.”
Mount Hope resident Thomas Brown said replacing an 85-year-old historic wall with a generic casing “is not in the best interests of anyone in town” and decreases property values. He added that he felt “federal law was broken by not having a public meeting.” A public meeting such as the one Wednesday would have served a better purpose before the work began, he stressed.
While Brown said he felt no malice was intended as the process unfolded, he said the project weakens the Mount Hope Historic District as an attraction and “belittles a town that has little except its history left.”
Rachel Davis, owner of two Main Street properties in the process of being renovated, said she appreciates the history of the town.
“Mount Hope history is beautiful,” she said. “There’s no reason why tomorrow Mount Hope cannot turn heads with the beautification of its historic elements.”
Davis asked if the stone already displaced can be retrieved and repurposed for future use in Mount Hope.
Charles Howard, who grew up in Mount Hope and owns the general office of the former New River Company, said the “rich history in town” is the main thing Mount Hope has going for it. “If you look around town, that’s really all we have left, is our history. I think there’s a future with the history.”
He said the retaining walls should be restored instead of removed. He also said he would like to see a report from a registered professional engineer explaining the hazards of the wall.
At the request of some city residents, David Sibray spoke at the meeting as a licensed real estate agent as well as a historic preservation consultant and a representative of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia. He said it was “exciting to see everybody out here today, one way or the other.”
“Setting aside the aesthetic impact of replacing a hand-worked stone wall, it’s essential to address the economic impact of destroying a designated historic resource within a federally designated historic district,” Sibray said.
As a Realtor, he also discussed telling clients the positive aspects of property, as well as the availability of grants and tax credits, and an architectural review process.
In prepared remarks, Sibray urged the citizens of Mount Hope to support the Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission. He also encouraged the housing authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to “work to pursue a remedy that meets the needs of the authority while following the law and considering the needs of their neighbors and the inherent value of the district.”
Mount Hope resident Kathleen Scott, a former city recorder and councilwoman, was one of several speakers who broached the possibility of creating a committee to explore what “we can preserve historically and what we can do with what has been started.”
There was no opportunity in the meeting format for question-and-answer, but an individual in the audience did get to ask why the wall is being torn down and was told it was a safety issue and that the supporting construction documents were available at the meeting.
“I think that Mount Hope has a unique history, but we also have to remember about safety, and a retaining wall is literally retaining a mountain from collapsing and that hillside is holding up homes for 50 families,” Stormy Parsons, the executive director of the Mount Hope Housing Authority, said after the meeting. “And my guiding star is the safety for my families that live here.
“So it’s important to remember that, yeah, it would be great to be able to keep that wall, and we tried; when we first started working on this, we tried to have the wall to be torn down and rebuilt back, but the stone is in such deplorable condition that it was impossible. No engineer would do a plan. No contractor would do it without an engineer signing off on it.” That led to the current project, she said.
“I don’t believe that it is (possible to retrieve the rocks from the earlier wall),” she added. “It was part of the contract. The removal of the debris … was factored (into the cost of the contract).” Parsons says the authority’s mission is to “provide safe, affordable housing for my residents here, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Work on the second retaining wall is on hold, Parsons said. “We are not doing any more demolition until we get the report back from the State Historic Preservation Office just to try to keep everybody happy. Once we get their suggestions back on what to do, then we’ll go forward from there.”
“I think it was a very positive meeting,” said Mount Hope Mayor Michael Kessinger. “We had a great turnout. We had a lot of concerned citizens, which is great. That’s what we need more of.” He said he appreciated the involvement of those from both inside and outside the community.
“I think that hindsight is 20/20, obviously,” Kessinger continued. “As the Housing Authority was made aware that there were structural deficiencies and a safety hazard, they were served a notice to make corrections and were given 30 days.
“Stormy Parsons did a tremendous job as the administrator of the Mount Hope Housing Authority,” Kessinger said. “She’s community-minded. She’s focused. I think she was caught off-guard in this and I think she did what she was hired to do, and that was fix a problem.
“She fixed the problem, and the process of getting that problem fixed may not have sat well with the historical side,” the mayor said. “I think we’ve learned through this project that there is a proper procedure and if that procedure wasn’t followed then we’re going to make corrections moving forward.
“Mount Hope is a historical town and there’s a lot of old buildings, old properties here that need repaired and folks need to have the ability to make those repairs.”
Two representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office attended but declined to comment.
