At the age of 16, Jack Clemens learned to fly an airplane at the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport.
“It was a thrill,” Clemens said.
While the airport had a short life, opening in 1937 and closing 15 years later in 1952, Clemens, now 93, said he grew up watching airshows at the airport and remembers watching planes take off and land.
“There were a lot of good times here,” he said. “People would come out and just sit along the road and watch the airplanes.”
On Wednesday, Clemens attended a ceremony with roughly a dozen other residents for the dedication of three memorial signs recognizing the former airport and its contribution to the city of Beckley.
The three new signs are located in front of the Beckley’s Municipal Court building on Industrial Drive, where a small taxiway for the airport and a hangar once stood.
Looking out over the signs, the Beckley Plaza can be seen on what used to be the main airstrip for Beckley-Mount Hope Airport.
Clemens said he’s glad to see the old airport getting some recognition as many in Beckley are not old enough to remember its existence.
“It’s part of our history,” he said.
The signs were created as part of a partnership between the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, the Raleigh County Historical Society and the city of Beckley.
Each sign costs roughly $700 and was paid for by the city of Beckley and the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
During the sign dedication ceremony, Beckley Common Councilmember Tom Sopher gave a brief history of the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport.
Completed in 1937, the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport was the area’s first major commercial airfield, operated in Skelton, and managed by aviation pioneer Herbert L. Sessler.
At one time, the airfield attracted crowds of spectators to watch high-speed airshow aerobatics and parachuting demonstrations.
It closed in 1952 as its physical structure could not support heavier aircraft developed after World War II. It was replaced that same year by the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver
In 1965, the Beckley Plaza, the city’s first shopping center, was developed on the former site of the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport.
Sopher, former president of the Raleigh County Historical Society, has been part of adding historical markers throughout town.
“It gives people a better idea of what this place was,” Sopher said. “I mean, here it was an airstrip when there was nothing out here. And then all of a sudden this is like the middle of town – you got a post office, a fire station, a shopping center and an interstate running through here. It’s right in the middle of everything now but back then it was just like barren land.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, who also attended the ceremony, said this is the 23rd historical marker the Raleigh County Historical Society has installed since beginning an initiative in 2016.
