An ongoing project to achieve National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) listing for Beckley’s oldest black cemetery will be presented at the quarterly public meeting of the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS).
The meeting will be held in the Carter Hall auditorium at West Virginia University-Institute of Technology (WVU-IT) on Monday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m.
The presentation will be made by WVU-IT history student Luke Keaton. This project was initiated in 2019 as a joint venture of the West Virginia Archeological Society and RCHS. A follow-on project is planned to seek NRHP listing for Greenwood Cemetery.
For additional information, contact Tom Sopher at 304-222-9445 or best4cheap@yahoo.com.