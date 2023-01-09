A sinkhole in Hinton was filled in with enough materials to nearly fill an Olympic size swimming pool, according to a press release Monday from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
This work began last week with crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways who filled the sinkhole along W.Va. 20 in Hinton with about 2,500 cubic yards of fill material.
Work crews will now top the 2,500 cubic yards of fill with gravel and stone and grade the surface flat to get ready for permanent repairs in the spring.
It is estimated that these repairs will cost the state between $4 million and $6 million.
The sinkhole in Hinton was first discovered in June and was initially about six feet wide and about 30 feet deep.
Located next to the Hinton Police Department on W.Va. 20, a collapsed 90-year-old drain under the road has been ruled as the cause of the sinkhole.
To allow for safe passage around the sinkhole, WVDOH work crews initially installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material under the road. However, heavy rains from Hurricane Nicole on Nov. 11 washed out the fill and caused the sinkhole to greatly expand.
As a result, WVDOH installed a temporary bridge beside the massive sinkhole to divert traffic away from the hole while temporary repairs were made.
WVDOH District 9 Engineer Jim Moore, P.E., said crews were also able to install a new, temporary drainage pipe inside the old structure.
The temporary bridge will remain in place until the sinkhole is completely filled and graded properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.