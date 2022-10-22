Hinton Railroad Days Festival gets back on track after a two-year hiatus because of Covid. During the festival’s four-day run that began Thursday, Oct. 20, over 70 street fair vendors are in place selling food, arts and crafts, clothing, and more. Visitors can enjoy live music and performances on two different stages by 18 local artists, including the Appalachian rock band Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns and The Lincoln County Cloggers.
102222 Railroad Days 1.jpg
Autumn Color Espress passenger train arrives in Hinton for Railroad Day Thursday afternoon. 1000 paggengers were unloaded at the Hinton Train Station. Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 2.jpg
Autumn Color Espress passenger train arrives in Hinton for Railroad Day Thursday afternoon. 1000 paggengers were unloaded at the Hinton Train Station. Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 3.jpg
Autumn Color Espress passenger train arrives in Hinton for Railroad Day Thursday afternoon. 1000 paggengers were unloaded at the Hinton Train Station. Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 4.jpg
Autumn Color Espress passenger train arrives in Hinton for Railroad Day Thursday afternoon. 1000 paggengers were unloaded at the Hinton Train Station. Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 5.jpg
Henry Jackson, of Hinton, dressed up as John Henry for Railroad Days, stands in front of the Senior Center in Hinton that use to house railroad workers. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 6.jpg
102222 Railroad Days 7.jpg
Madison Wykle, left, Ayden Gardner and Patrick McMamhan, Summers Co. High School Key Club Members, making country ham sandwiches on Temple Street in Hinton for Railroad Days, Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 8.jpg
Ted and Mary Jane Kulinna, of Tampa FL. look over wooden bowls produced by Woodshed Crafts, of Yeager, on Temple Street in Hinton during Railroad Days, Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 9.jpg
People packed in on Temple Street in Hinton during Railroad Days, Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 10.jpg
Vendors lined on Temple Street in Hinton during Railroad Days, Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
102222 Railroad Days 11.jpg
Philip and Gayle Dorn, of Johnston, SC, look over a wooden railroad display in the Hinton Railroad Museum on Temple Street in Hinton during Railroad Days, Rick Barbero/THe Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
The festival will also feature a children’s area called the “Kid Zone, which will feature face painting by the Summers County High School cheerleaders, a meet and greet football toss with the Summers County High School football team, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and numerous other activities and educational opportunities.
The Autumn Colors Express train which carries 1,000 passengers on a round-trip rail excursion from Huntington to Hinton each day of the festival arrives in Hinton at 12:01 p.m. and departs roughly three hours later.
Saturday and Sunday events begin around 9 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m.
