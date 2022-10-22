102222 Railroad Days 5.jpg

Henry Jackson, of Hinton, dressed up as John Henry for Railroad Days, stands in front of the Senior Center in Hinton that use to house railroad workers. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Hinton Railroad Days Festival gets back on track after a two-year hiatus because of Covid. During the festival’s four-day run that began Thursday, Oct. 20, over 70 street fair vendors are in place selling food, arts and crafts, clothing, and more. Visitors can enjoy live music and performances on two different stages by 18 local artists, including the Appalachian rock band Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns and The Lincoln County Cloggers.

GALLERY: Hinton Railroad Days & The Autumn Color Express

The festival will also feature a children’s area called the “Kid Zone, which will feature face painting by the Summers County High School cheerleaders, a meet and greet football toss with the Summers County High School football team, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and numerous other activities and educational opportunities.

The Autumn Colors Express train which carries 1,000 passengers on a round-trip rail excursion from Huntington to Hinton each day of the festival arrives in Hinton at 12:01 p.m. and departs roughly three hours later. 

Saturday and Sunday events begin around 9 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m. 

