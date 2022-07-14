The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for three sewer and two water system improvement projects at its meeting on July 6, including a sewer improvement project for the City of Hinton.
The council approved a $500,000 grant to Hinton to improve its sewer system. These funds, along with money from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Appalachian Regional Commission and the Community Development Block Grant Program, provide $4.82 million for the project.
The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 22 sewer and water projects, which cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving. Among the 22 projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding were four in southern West Virginia.
Town of Alderson water system improvements and an extension to 165 customers estimated to cost $9 million.
City of Beckley sewer improvements in the Pinecrest area estimated to cost $5.6 million.
Greenbrier PSD 2 water line extension to Rainelle and Asbury to 360 customers estimated to cost $20.3 million.
Mercer County PSD Pocahontas water system improvements estimated to cost $8.1 million.
The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.
The council will meet again on Aug. 3. For more information, visit www.wvinfrastructure.com.