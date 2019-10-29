The West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner's Office has identified remains found in Hilltop earlier this month as those of a Nicholas County woman who was reported missing from the Hilltop area three years ago.
The remains were found the second weekend of October in Hilltop.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Tuesday that the medical examiner had identified the body as that of Georgia Malinda Stone, 56, formerly of Nicholas County.
At the time of her disappearance, Stone was living on Sanger Road in Hilltop. She was last seen on Dec. 5, 2016, around 8:15 a.m. at the Sanger Road residence.
Police reported in December 2016 that she had left her house without taking her cell phone.
Authorities stated that she may have been dealing with an emotional crisis at the time of her disappearance.
Fayette police had launched a search for Stone and had continued publicizing her case after her disappearance. The AWARE Foundation, which is dedicated to finding missing persons, had circulated Stone's picture and asked for help in locating her in October 2018.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of Stone's death. They are still searching the recovery site and surrounding area for evidence, Fridley stated in a press release.
Fridley invited anyone with information on Stone to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or at Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.