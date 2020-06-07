Dan Hill hopes the third time really is the charm.
The Glen Ferris native is in the midst of his third try for a seat in the West Virginia Senate, representing the 10th District. Hill fell in the 2016 Republican primary to current Sen. Kenny Mann (who decided not to run for re-election this year) and lost in 2018’s primary to George “Boogie” Ambler.
He believes 2020 is his year to break through the primary election barrier, where he faces Jack David Woodrum of Hinton, and then go on to win November’s general election.
“I thought I could win this one,” Hill told The Register-Herald. “I’m a conservative Republican, a pro-life candidate and a pro-Second Amendment, pro-NRA person.”
The president of Danhill Construction Company and owner of the Glen Ferris Inn, Hill is a former educator whose wife, Becky, is also a teacher. They have two grown children – a son who is an electrical and computer engineer in California, and a daughter who is an OB/GYN at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
“I am an entrepreneur and have taught entrepreneurship at the college level to young engineers,” Hill said. “Anybody can be an entrepreneur – from a barber to an engineer to a doctor. You can start a business and employ people. That’s what makes the world go around.”
His construction company tackles the big jobs, Hill noted. Prisons, schools and cell towers are all on the list. He was onsite working on a $12 million electrical upgrade at Huttonsville State Prison while being interviewed for this article.
“Infrastructure is needed in (the 10th District’s) four counties,” Hill said. “In a lot of areas, there’s no internet, no cell towers. Kids need internet for schoolwork, and businesses must have reliable communications.”
If elected to the Senate, Hill said he would focus some of his energy on broadband and other West Virginia infrastructure, such as the state’s failing bridges.
“I’m pro-business,” he stated. “I’m pro-plastics. Everything we touch has plastic in it. It’s going to be produced somewhere – Ohio, Pennsylvania, maybe out of the country. Why not get hydrocarbon plants to locate in West Virginia?”
The state’s finances are also an area Hill is keen to tackle.
“I’d like to have my hands on the way money is spent,” he said. “I would be a good person to protect the taxpayers’ money.”
The ongoing woes of the state’s public employees’ insurance (PEIA) program must be addressed, Hill said.
“The state keeps shoring it up every year or two, but it needs a permanent source of funding,” he said.
If Hill wins the Republican primary, he will face Democrat William R. Laird IV of Oak Hill in November’s general election. Laird previously served in the West Virginia Senate, in the House of Delegates and as the sheriff of Fayette County.
“This race is very important to the leadership in Charleston,” Hill said of the potential matchup with Laird. “The Democrats are trying to take over the Senate. I think I can beat Bill, but he’s going to be a very difficult candidate to overcome.”
The 10th District encompasses Fayette, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.
