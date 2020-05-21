Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, chairman of the House Health & Human Resources Committee, announced his resignation from the Legislature on Tuesday, saying it was because a job change that will require moving to Bridgeport which is out of his district.
Hill, who was not seeking reelection, will step aside officially on May 28. He has served since 2015.
“It has been my absolute honor and privilege to represent the people of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties these past five-and-a-half years,” Hill said in a press release.
The district’s Republican executive committee will have 15 days from Hill’s resignation date to submit to Gov. Jim Justice the names of three potential replacements to serve out the rest of his term. Them Justice will have five days to appoint a replacement.
Candidates for the House seat include Heather Glasko-Tully, a Republican, and Duane Bragg, a Democrat. Neither has primary opposition.
– The Register-Herald