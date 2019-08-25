George Lange’s attention to detail has allowed him to gift Appalachian folks with his woodworking skills for going on 19 years.
His intricate skills now have him dubbed as the “spoon guy.”
As part of Beckley’s annual Appalachian Festival, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was transformed into a showcase this weekend for the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Fair, where folks from all across West Virginia gathered to show off their talent of creating Appalachian-based products.
Lange, the owner of Woodcrafts by George, has been making the wooden spoons he had on display at the Arts and Crafts Fair for so many years he called the craft his “third retirement.”
Being a former boiler tender on a steamboat, Lange has had the opportunity to travel the world. However, working in 120-degree weather in the boiler of a steamboat got old, so, now, he makes spoons.
“I’ve gotten pretty good at it,” he said. “If my oil is hot, and my grinder is hot, I can make a good handcrafted wooden spoon in about 20 minutes.”
Lange sat in the corner of his booth; several Mason jars filled with different wooden spoons in them sat upon shelves around him. He wore a navy blue shirt, bright red suspenders and a gray hat, with a wooden spoon-shaped pin attached to it.
“I like spoons. I like making them because people are actually going to use them,” he said. “They’re a practical gift and I put a lot of work into them.
“It’s about the quality, not the quantity.”
This being his eighth year at the festival, Lange believes his spoons are pretty successful. All three people who work for him put in a lot of time to make them look nice, he said.
“Me, myself, and I,” he said, laughing. “Those are the people that work for me, and I hope we can continue to do it for a very long time.”
Lange’s spoons weren’t the only popular wood-crafted item at this weekend’s fair. Amber Smith gave him quite a run for his money with her West Virginia-shaped wooden wall hangings.
Smith stood in the center of her booth, with tables surrounding her. Upon each table were wood-crafted designs to hang on a wall. Some designs were shaped like West Virginia, with stripes of different colors to represent Marshall and West Virginia University.
Some designs were shaped like peacock feathers. “We call that design the sunset burst,” Smith said.
About a year ago Smith and her husband saw a similar design and fell in love with it. They took a whack at doing their own rendition of it and realized they were quite good.
Soon after that, their business Pattern of Integrity was born. Their wall hangings have been “selling like hotcakes ever since,” Smith said.
“When we first started, we set up on the side of the road in Saint Albans,” she explained. “We sold out in two hours. That’s when we thought, ‘Hey, we’re actually kind of good at this.’”
The wall hangings are made from reclaimed wood, and you can make each one have a story, Smith added. She said the West Virginia-based products give meaning to people who buy them, especially as gifts.
She pointed to a couple of them hanging on the wall beside her. “My daughter makes those,” she said, pointing to one shaped like an arrow.
Smith’s 11-year-old daughter Lillian got into the business not long after her mom and dad, and her arrows were quite a hit among those who attend the Arts and Crafts Fair.
“We’ve just gotten even closer as a family too since we started doing this,” she said. “We’ve gotten pretty good at it now and can pump them out pretty quickly, and we’re so glad everyone has loved them so much.”
•••
The fun of the Appalachian Festival extended through Saturday evening along Neville Street in Beckley with live music from a children’s performing arts program and a block party showcasing food by local restaurants, organizations and vendors.
More live music was also featured from the New River Jazz Band, Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers and Shane Ingram.
The Appalachian Festival will continue today with the third day of the Arts and Crafts Fair at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from noon to 5 p.m. and an artists demonstration by Christine Keller.
Keller will demonstrate how she handcrafts several jewelry pieces at Tamarack in Beckley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
