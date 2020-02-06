Raleigh County emergency crews responded to at least 20 calls around the county on Thursday, including a water rescue near Rhodell and a severely damaged access road at a Daniels nursing home.
National Weather Service had issued a flood watch in Raleigh County until 6 p.m. Thursday, and various local creeks around the county had overflowed, emergency workers reported.
A Raleigh Emergency Operations Center dispatcher said Thursday that there were no mandatory evacuations in the county on Thursday due to flooding.
Beaver Fire Department, EOC Director John Zilinski and Raleigh County Sheriff's Office agents responded to a call around 12:45 p.m. at Raleigh Center, a Genesis Health Care nursing home in Daniels. The center's only access road was severely damaged and crumbling.
"We did recommend that they evacuate, and offered to help them, and they chose not to do so at the time," a BFD spokesman told The Register-Herald.
Lori Mayer, a spokesperson for Genesis Health, said Thursday that the main driveway leading to the Raleigh Center had partly caved.
"We immediately took action and within an hour, installation of a new driveway began," Mayer said. "We expect the driveway to be installed by (Thursday) evening.
"No evacuation of residents was necessary, given the expedited construction of the new driveway."
Mayer added that all patients and residents at Raleigh Center were safe.
"We would like to thank the local police, the fire department and West Virginia Division of Highways for their immediate assistance."
A BFD firefighter added that water was coming into the BFD firehouse Thursday afternoon.
"We're trying to get some stuff straightened up," he said. "We've got water coming into our station."
The EOC dispatcher said that, of the 20 flood-related calls that came into the station on Thursday, only one resulted in a rescue.
Rhodell Fire Department firefighters Fred Shrewsbury and Mike Holshouser took a firetruck up a hollow on Coal City Road of East Gulf around 10 a.m. in response to a motorist's call for help, Shrewsbury said.
Shrewsbury said that a small creek in the hollow had overflowed. He and Holshouser drove the truck through about four feet of water to get to the driver. When they arrived, they found the driver's car had stalled in the middle of the road.
"It was in pretty deep," said Shrewsbury. "Water from the creek was all around him. It was a little above the tires, but it was, like, standstill water.
"Water just builds up in the road right there, real bad," he explained. "Water don't flow good there. We backed the truck so far into the water and got the chain hooked to it and pulled him out."
Shrewsbury offered a word of advice for motorists when there is flooding.
"Turn around and don't drown," he advised. "Or stay home. Because it puts our lives at risk to go get them."
Snow and freezing temperatures are expected in Raleigh County for Thursday night, and snow showers are predicted for Friday.