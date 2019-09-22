High School teacher Breaking out of her shell

Tega Toney wears many hats – one of a teacher at Oak Hill High school, one of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president in Fayette County, and one of the vice president for AFT over all of West Virginia.
Toney teaches history at Oak Hill High School, which is also her alma mater.
“I graduated from this school,” she explained. “I’m an Oak Hill gal.”
When Toney graduated with her degree in teaching from Marshall University, her original plan was to move to North Carolina, near the Charlotte area, because that’s where her older sisters moved. Moving back to Oak Hill and teaching wasn’t really in her plan.
She even applied for a teaching job in a district just outside of Washington, D.C. However, she hadn’t gotten a teaching job just yet, so in the meantime she worked for Child Protective Services in Fayette County until she could get a job she truly desired.
“Then a teaching job opened up at Oak Hill High School. I got it, and I’ve been here ever since,” she said.
Being a union member of AFT, Toney has been a prominent figure during the West Virginia teachers’ strikes over the last two years. She’s not only been on the frontline fighting for the rights of teachers and students, she’s given several speeches during public hearings, rallies, and the state’s legislative session.
However, Toney has not always been the outspoken extroverted “spitfire” she and many of her fellow teachers and friends say she is.
“Watching teachers as I grew up, I always knew that’s what I wanted to do, but I was always very shy,” she explained. “Even in college, I was shy to a degree. I was the kid that sat in the front row, took a bunch of notes, and I was just kind of the nerd or the geek in that respect.
“It wasn’t until I became a teacher and got into the workforce I did a complete 180. I just started talking to people more, and I became very extroverted. It’s really weird how that turned out.”
Although Toney teaches high school history, this school year she has the opportunity to correlate civics lessons into her curriculum — something she’s very excited about, she said.
Civics is important to Toney, and outside of her classroom, her involvement in the union coincides with that.
She works to stay up-to-date on pop culture, the music her students listen to, and the shows they watch. She said she often tries to correlate those discussions into her curriculum.
“I just like to joke in the classroom with my students, but I really do have high standards when it comes to work, being on task, and getting the job done,” she said.
Within relating to her students, and having the opportunity to incorporate civic engagement into her lessons this year, Toney said it’s more important than ever to teach her students critical thinking skills.
She said it’s so important for her students to think about both sides of an issue, not just the side they’re on.
“I think that’s really important. You can’t just look at one side and live your life in an echo chamber. You want to really formulate your thoughts and opinions through soundlogic and reasoning,” she said. “There are different view points out there, and sometimes those different view points aren’t wrong, they just converge into different ways.
“I think everyone wants a better life in America and whatnot, and that’s what I try to teach my kids. There’s just different ways and paths to get there, and it’s so important to me that I teach them that.”
