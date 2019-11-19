High school graduation rates highest on record statewide, Raleigh County sees slight decrease

Graduation rates in West Virginia have hit historic highs according to data released this week by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), however, one southern West Virginia county is lagging behind. After a large increase in graduation rates in the 2016-17 school year, Raleigh County is back where it was in 2012-13.
The adjusted cohort graduation rates represent the percent of the ninth-grade students who graduate with a regular diploma in four or five years, and statewide during the 2018-19 school year, data shows an increase in the four-year rate to 91.4 percent (up from 90.2 percent) and an increase in the five-year rate to 90.7 percent (up from 90 percent).
These advances represent the highest graduation rates recorded in the state’s history, WVDE officials say. Additionally, there were significant gains in the graduation rate among students with disabilities at a rate of 78.8 percent, representing an approximate 10 percent increase over the past five years among that subgroup.
“I’ve said for a long time that our kids in West Virginia are the single most valuable resource we have in our great state and that we need to invest in our students every chance we get,” Gov. Jim Justice stated. “That’s why I’m proud beyond belief to see that we’ve hit the all-time state record for graduation rates. This directly reflects on the hard work and effort being made by our state school board, administrators, teachers, and service personnel to keep improving our education system.
"It’s such good news and we want to make sure that the graduation rates continue to get better every year," Justice said. "If our students succeed West Virginia will grow and succeed."
Within The Register-Herald's coverage area, including Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, Nicholas, Summers and Monroe counties, Raleigh County was the only one to see a large decrease in graduation rates from the 2016-17 school year to 2018-19, leaving the school district with an identical graduation rate to the 2012-13 school year.
Currently, for the four-year graduation cohort in the county, the rate is 87.1 percent (up from 85 percent from 2017-18). The five-year graduation cohort, however, is at 85.4 percent (down from 87.7 percent from 2017-18) — an almost identical rate from the five-year cohort in the 2012-13 school year.
Countywide, Raleigh schools recorded an 87.93 percent four-year graduation rate in 2018-19. At Liberty High School, 100 percent of black students graduated compared to the 91.38 percent of white students, and 90.38 percent of black students at Woodrow Wilson High School graduated within the range compared to 85.24 percent of white students.
For other counties within The Register-Herald coverage area, including Fayette, Wyoming, Nicholas, Summers and Monroe counties, the counties have either seen an increase in graduation rates since the 2017-18 school year or have remained the same.
According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), remediation rates among college-bound students at in-state institutions has steadily declined over the past several years as more institutions move away from traditional remediation courses to corequisite courses. Students who enroll in corequisite courses earn college credit upon passing the course.
“These historic figures represent the collaborative efforts of the education community in our state to support student growth and academic readiness,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine. “Our counties and schools are working tirelessly to make sure our students receive the type of education that prepares them for whatever path they choose, be it workforce or higher education.”
According to HEPC, 52.6 percent of students enrolled in institutions of higher education in fall 2018. That same year, 41 percent of students continued their education to achieve advanced credentials or certifications, joined the workforce or enrolled in the military upon graduation.
“We can no longer measure the success of our graduates by only considering the percentage entering college,” Paine said. “Because of the caliber of our career technical education programs, many students graduate with meaningful opportunities to earn advanced credentials and certifications or enter directly into the workforce.”
