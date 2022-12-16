High Lawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home is experiencing a banner year for their Wreaths Across America program.
They have received sponsors for 1,111 wreaths to place on veterans' graves at their cemetery. That is twice as many as any other year since they started participating in the nationwide program in 2014.
Area corporations and civic groups heard the call that was put our two weeks ago for sponsors, and now volunteers are needed to help place all those wreaths on the graves of veterans.
In conjunction with Arlington and other cemeteries across the United States, High Lawn will have a wreath dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Dec. 17. After the brief ceremony an army of people will be needed to place the wreaths. For more information contact Fred Rickman at High Lawn 304-469-3251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.