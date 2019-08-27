fayetteville — Although the temperatures have been blazing hot around the area, it’s time to start thinking of the holiday season, at least if you’re planning to perform a show.
The Historic Fayette Theater annually concludes its season with a holiday production. This year’s show will be “On Christmas Day in the Morning,” and auditions quickly are approaching. Auditions for the Christmas show, which is scheduled to run Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.; Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the theater on Court Street in Fayetteville.
Roles, with some singing involved, are available for adults of all ages and children ages 4 to 13.
The play focuses on an intractable orphan who is not satisfied with the families who choose her, according to a press release from the theater.
“Lucy James is the most obstinate yet adorable orphan to ever live at the Little Angels Home for Orphans. She was adopted seven times in the last year, but she kept coming back! It wasn’t that her adoptive parents did not want her, but she found them wanting,” the release states.
“On this Christmas of 1935, Little Angels is in trouble and may not be around another year. With what the orphans believe to be divine intervention, a bus breaks down, bringing the almost famous traveling evangelist Eva Maria Albergotti, her entourage, and one lonely traveler to the orphanage door. In this motley group of travelers, Lucy finds the father she had in mind. When he confesses he would not know how to be a parent to a child who was not his own, Lucy reminds him of a carpenter named Joseph who was once called upon to raise a child not his own. As Christmas Day dawns, each person discovers what it means to be a family — and a child of God,” the description concludes.
The show will be directed by Cindy White, who also invites those interested in the behind-the-scenes work of costuming, set construction, lighting and sound to attend the auditions.
For more on the Historic Fayette Theater, visit the Facebook page @HistoricFayetteTheater.