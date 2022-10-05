TLANTA — When the story broke Monday night alleging that Herschel Walker had paid a former girlfriend to have an abortion, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate wasted no time responding.
Within minutes he posted a tweet calling the claim a “flat-out lie” and promising a defamation lawsuit would be filed Tuesday morning against The Daily Beast, which published the story.
By Wednesday, no suit had been filed. The Walker campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We are investigating,” Walker’s lawyer, Robert Ingram, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
The story seemed to undercut Walker’s credentials as a strong abortion foe. He says he opposes the procedure even in cases of rape and incest or when the life of the mother is at risk and also backs a national proposal from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.
Critics called talk of a lawsuit a feint.
“The lawsuit is a desperate attempt at misdirection, said Democratic state Rep. Scott Holcomb. “It may be filed but I guarantee you it will be withdrawn right after Election Day. After all, truth is a defense to a defamation claim and Walker would need to testify under oath.”
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that in 2009, Walker urged his then-girlfriend to have an abortion and then paid for the procedure. The woman was not identified due to privacy concerns. They said she backed up her claims with receipts and a get-well card from the former football star.
Soon after the story posted, Walker’s adult son, Christian Walker, lashed out at his father.
“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives,” the 23-year-old said in a tweet.
In an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, Walker declined the opportunity to dispute his son’s claims.
“I love my son unconditionally. And that’s where I’ve always been,” Walker said.
“He graduated college a couple of months ago. He’s a young man doing his own thing. But his father’s always there for him.”
Asked if Christian Walker has damaged his campaign, Walker sought to blame Democrats.
“The damage he’s doing is letting people know that the left will do everything they can to win this seat,” he replied.
