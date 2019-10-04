A two-day class on heritage apple preservation will be offered at New River Community and Technical College’s Greenbrier Valley Campus this month.
Students will learn about the history and variety of apples found in West Virginia, what heritage apples are and their importance, how to find and care for vintage apples, and how to plant a home orchard.
The class will meet Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and again Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost for the class is $35, and registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 10.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
— Jordan Nelson