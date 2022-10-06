West Virginia Sen. Stephen Baldwin moderated a Help Wanted forum Wednesday in Fairlea.
The summit was put on by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce and included a panel of business leaders in fields such as construction, food, manufacturing, and tourism, and Workforce WV and institutions of higher education such as New River Community and Technical College.
Robert C. Byrd Clinic CEO Scot Mitchell attended the forum. Mitchell said Robert C. Byrd Clinic saw a 40 percent staff turnover last year and they cannot find local employees. He said they had to hire an outside firm to help with office work, and they currently have 12 openings.
“We have had to turn patients away because we don’t have enough staff,” Mitchell said.
Greenbrier East High School teacher Kevin Warfield said it has been very helpful to give the students hands-on experience with subjects like engineering, mechanics, and carpentry.
Warfield encouraged business to reach out and let the school know what they need to be teaching.
“If you need kids to learn for your business, come talk to us,” Warfield told the business leaders.
