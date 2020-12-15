Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver honored outgoing Commissioner Ron Hedrick during the body's regular meeting Tuesday, the last of Hedrick's tenure.
Hours later, Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich swore into office incoming Commissioner Greg Duckworth.
Duckworth won the seat by defeating Hedrick in the spring primary and then running unopposed in the fall general election.
Commissioner Linda Epling presented Hedrick with a plaque for his service over the past two years.
The Commission had appointed Hedrick to the position in April 2019 to fill the vacancy left by former Commission President Byrd White III, whom Gov. Jim Justice appointed in March to serve as State Department of Transportation Secretary.
"For a job well done," Epling told Hedrick on Tuesday when she presented the plaque.
"I can't express my appreciation enough of all you've done for Raleigh Commission and several projects you've been working on, and, hopefully, you'll continue with that, which we've spoke to you about that," Tolliver told Hedrick.
Hedrick said he was not expecting the recognition.
"I really appreciate this," he said. "It's truly been an honor serving Raleigh County and the citizens of this county.
"It's probably been the most enjoyable job I've had," he said. "It's been especially a privilege to serve with some of the most qualified and professional people I've ever served with.
"Being a 21-year military veteran, I served with a lot of professional people, but I would put the team of Raleigh County up against anyone.
"This has been an honor and a privilege and I hope, some day, I can serve with you again."
At 3:30 p.m., Duckworth was sworn into office at Raleigh Circuit Court. Around 30 family members and friends, including outgoing West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Austin Caperton, attended the ceremony.
"I look forward to serving on Commission," Duckworth said. He plans to work with Tolliver and Epling to learn the job as quickly as possible. "They have spent their lives committed to Raleigh County.
"They have raised their families here and served. The have a wealth of knowledge."
In other actions:
• Commission approved a grant of $1,080 to Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce to pay for service to streetlights at Glen Morgan and Lake Stephens.
• Commission approved a $500 living adjustment payment for all county employees who have worked since Dec. 1.
• Commission approved the hire of three new Raleigh Circuit Clerk employees.
• Commission opened four bids for construction of the new Raleigh Sheriff's Department headquarters at Pinecrest Industrial Park. The bids were from DCI Shires ($9,980,000), Ashton Construction ($11,394,000), Swoop Construction Company ($9,215,000) and Radford and Radford Inc. ($9,002,000). Tolliver said Commission will have a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. to award the bid.
• Commission approved but did not discuss the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center (EOC) plan, the 2021 border review and equalization schedule and the West Virginia Natural Resources appraisal continuation for tax year 2021.
• Commission approved the Courthouse Facility Improvement grant for $26,800.
• Commission approved but did not discuss grants to three agencies, including Brian's Safe House, that provide food and other services.
• Commission ordered Carl and Joanne Martin to demolish within 60 days a burned-down house in Sprague that the Martins own.
• Commission ordered Ron and Sharon Lincoln to take down a single-wide mobile home at 163 Mahan Avenue in Stanaford within 120 days of Tuesday.
• Commission ordered Francis Hill to tear down a structure at 156 Turnpike Road in Harper Heights within 60 days.
• Commission appointed Bob Worley to the Building Code Commission, Jerry Smith to Mabscott/Crab Orchard Public Service District (PSD) and Charles Turner to the Cool Ridge/Flat Top PSD.