Locals can expect temperatures in the low to mid-90s over the course of the weekend as a heat wave moves through the region.
According to Robert Beasley, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., temperatures are expected to reach their highest points today.
"We're looking at a significant change in the weather pattern at this time," Beasley said.
Temperatures that began rising on Friday have also led to an increase in humidity, Beasley explained. By Sunday, he stated, he does not expect the temperature to drop by that much, but that the chance for severe thunderstorms will be higher.
"The humidity will be incredibly high for this area," Beasley said.
As the week goes on, locals can expect cooler temperatures to roll in due to cloud cover and potential rain showers. Beasley expects temperatures to be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
Although this heat spell won't last long, Beasley anticipates a similar weather event in the first week of August.
