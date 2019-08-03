Beckley’s Heart of God Ministries will host its annual Back-to-School Community Picnic Saturday at New River Park from noon to 3 p.m.
“Parents and children come out and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of food, games, swimming [with signed parent permission slips for children] activities and prizes,” a Heart of God Ministries Facebook post said.
Children in grades Pre-K to college will leave the event with backpacks filled with supplies.
“This will be an event you don’t want to miss,” the Facebook post said.
Prizes will be offered, but individuals must be present to win — no exceptions.
— Jordan Nelson