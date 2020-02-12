charleston — The Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has recognized seven communities with the new Healthy People Healthy Places designation at an awards ceremony held as part of the West Virginia Association of Counties Conference in Charleston.
The program celebrates communities committed to supporting healthy choices. Gold-level awardees are Greenbrier County, Martinsburg, Mingo County, West Hamlin, and Wirt County. Silver-level awardees are Huntington and Wheeling.
Designated communities receive signage and other materials to publicize their commitment to policies, programs and practices that promote healthier lifestyle decisions. It also provides advice and assistance to expand community effort impacts.