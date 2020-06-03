Harper Road exit and entrance ramps along the West Virginia Turnpike will be closed Thursday and Friday to accommodate a resurfacing project, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Parkways Authority.
The work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
On Thursday, the northbound exit and entrance ramps will be closed for resurfacing, while Friday the work moves to the southbound side of the ramps.
During the closures, traffic will be routed to Exit 45 onto VanKirk Dr. (Tamarack), to Dryhill Rd. and onto Harper Rd. There will be message boards and signage to direct the traffic. Alerts will be sent out each day to update progress and completion.
