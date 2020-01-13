Harmony’s Breath, a pregnancy and infant loss awareness group, will host its annual fundraiser, Painting for a Purpose, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The instructor will be Melanie Borders of Canvas in Color, and it will be at Legacy Church at 159 Granby Circle in Beaver.
Erica Jones, who founded Harmony’s Breath in memory of her daughter, Harmony Phoenix Jones, said each year the group uses the money gained from its fundraiser for that year’s chosen goal.
She explained that the goal for 2020 is to raise enough money to support several members of the group as they participate in the March of Dimes walk in Charleston, which strives to “improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.”
Jones said ever since she lost Harmony four years ago she has always tried to donate to March of Dimes, who was a big help in her family’s time of need.
“Harmony was in NICU … every year since her passing we have tried to walk and to help support the great work they do.”
Each year, the walk takes place in April, which Jones says gives Harmony’s Breath plenty of time to raise the money.
Last year the fundraiser money went toward providing books and other items to local hospitals.
According to Jones, Harmony’s Breath and Canvas in Color have worked together for past fundraisers.
“The painting class is one of our fundraisers that always does really well. Melanie is an amazing teacher. She actually walked in the March of Dimes two years ago. She’s always been a big help to the organization.”
During the painting session, Borders will instruct those who attend step-by-step as they complete a 16x20 canvas of two birds perched on a tree limb above the words “you will forever be my always.”
Jones attributed this particular fundraiser’s success to the fact that it can become so meaningful to those who attend.
“We are all painting the same picture, but everyone can add their own twist. You can use different colors or change the words and just make it your own. Everyone can alter it to be something meaningful to them and that’s what I love about it.”
In order to keep the class at a manageable size for the instructor, the class is limited to 30 seats.
A seat can be reserved for $30, $20 of which will go to Borders to help with the cost of supplies.
The remaining $10 per ticket will go exclusively to Harmony’s Breath.
Jones said 20 seats are still available for reservation and those seats can be reserved either by sending the money through PayPal at harmonysbreath@yahoo.com or by messaging Harmony’s Breath on Facebook to reserve a seat and then paying the fee in person the night of the event.
“Harmony’s Breath and this fundraiser are for everyone and anyone. This is a good opportunity to raise money, be together and paint a cool picture.’’
Harmony’s Breath meets once every other month at One Voice. During this time, members are able to seek support from those who understand their grief.
“These meetings are important for awareness,” Jones said. “One in four women experience a loss and most of those women go through that grief alone. We try to do anything we can in the community to bring awareness. You have support and resources around you that can help you grieve in a much healthier atmosphere.”
For more information on Harmony’s Breath and the group’s fundraising endeavors visit its Facebook page. To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/Harmonysbreath.