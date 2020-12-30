With 2021 looming, Harmony for Hope wants to do its part to help those who are struggling in southern West Virginia.
Based in Mount Hope, Harmony for Hope is an emerging non-profit whose aims include ongoing revitalization efforts in Mount Hope and surrounding communities in Fayette, Raleigh and Mercer counties, bolstered through shared cultural connections.
As organizations, businesses and communities continue to assess economic impacts — including illness, job loss and business closures — created as residue of the Covid-19 pandemic, Harmony for Hope will support West Virginia families and, in so doing, honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a food drive in the coming weeks.
For many families, Covid-19 has caused “cupboards of southern West Virginia families to go bare faster than ever,” according to information supplied by Carrie A. Kidd, Harmony for Hope founding executive director. “The first place many of our local families are finding relief is at their neighborhood food pantries.”
Harmony for Hope will accept financial donations and food items from now until Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021 (Monday, Jan. 18), according to Kidd. All proceeds will benefit food pantries that support local families.
Among the items of need for the Harmony for Hope MLK Day of Service Southern West Virginia Food Drive are hearty canned soups, pastas, cereals, tomato products, meals in a can and personal care products.
Items can be donated at:
l The Good Earth in Mount Hope; and
l The Harmony for Hope Center
Or, tax-deductible donations may be made by visiting https://www.nfggive.com/guidestar/81-1907024.
If a local business or office is willing to be a host to receive donations, representatives can contact harmoni4hope@gmail.com.
Steve Keenan