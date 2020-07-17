Wyoming County commissioners took another step toward bringing the Hanover water project to construction Wednesday.
The three commissioners signed the application paperwork for a $6 million Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Economic Development grant to help fund the project, according to Eric Combs, of Region I Planning and Development Council.
The AML funding is critical to the $7.8 million project, emphasized Jason Mullins, commission president.
If the AML grant is approved, then the county will apply for additional funding from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, Combs said.
The only funding committed to the project thus far is $40,000 from the Wyoming County Commission, Combs noted.
The proposed Hanover project will be completed in phases and will be served by the Justice water system, which buys processed water from Gilbert, Combs explained. Both are part of the Mingo County Public Service District.
As a result, both the Justice water system and the Gilbert water plant will have to be upgraded to serve the 215 new Wyoming County customers in the extension project, according to officials.
Phase one will take the project from the Mingo County line to Godfrey’s Corner and include Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School.
The Mingo County PSD will take over the planned project.
The AML grant application is the most recent in a very long series of required steps to bring the water project to customers.
Last spring, commissioners conducted a public hearing to amend the Hanover water project boundaries, essentially moving the project from the Ravenclliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District to Mingo County PSD.
Last summer, the income survey of Hanover residents was completed.
Additionally, letters of support were obtained from the Wyoming County Board of Education, the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, and the Corps of Engineers, attesting to the need for a public water system in the area.
Over nearly two decades, county officials have begun several projects to bring water to the Hanover and Coal Mountain areas as well as North Spring and Ikes Fork.
The first plan included using water from R.D. Bailey Lake to serve all the areas. That plan was scratched when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wanted nearly $300,000 a year for a variety of fees, including taking water from the lake and maintenance, among other items.
Despite the efforts of county officials, the various plans have been scrapped for different reasons and the areas involved in that original plan have now been separated to become parts of several ongoing water projects in various stages of development.