The income survey of Hanover residents has been completed and moves the water project one step closer to construction, Wyoming County Commission members learned during their meeting Wednesday.
Additionally, letters of support have been obtained from the county Board of Education, the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, and the Corps of Engineers, attesting to the need for a public water system in the area, Mike Goode, county administrator, told commissioners.
The project is following the right steps, but probably not moving as fast as residents would like, Goode said.
The proposed $7 million Hanover project will be completed in phases and will be served by the Justice water system, which buys water from Gilbert.
As a result, both the Justice water system and the Gilbert water plant will have to be upgraded to serve the new Wyoming County customers, according to officials.
Phase one will take the project from the Mingo County line to Godfrey's Corner and include the new Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School. Phase two will extend the water into Ikes Fork.
The Mingo County PSD will take over the planned project.
Over nearly two decades, county officials have began several projects to bring water to the Hanover and Coal Mountain areas as well as North Spring and Ikes Fork.
The first plan included using water from R.D. Bailey Lake to serve the areas. That plan was scratched when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wanted nearly $300,000 a year for a variety of fees, including taking water from the lake, maintenance, among other items.
Despite the efforts of county officials, the various plans have been scrapped for different reasons.
• • •
In other business, tax collections overall are up this year, according to Mike Cook, assessor.
Last July, tax collections in the county totaled $591,106, Cook said. This year, in July, the total was $630,155.
However, the county will take a hit on Blackhawk Mining's bankruptcy filing. The company owes the county $230,000 for 2018 taxes, Cook said, and another $570,000 for 2019.
Property tax collections are divided among the board of education, county commission, assessor’s office, the three municipalities, and the state.
Of those back taxes, the commission's 23 percent would have totaled about $200,000, Cook explained.