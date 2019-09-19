OAK HILL — The 3rd annual Hank Williams Sr. Tribute and Craft Beer and Wine Festival is set for Saturday at the Lively Family Amphitheater.
Sponsored by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, the festival runs from 2 to 10:30 p.m. featuring a variety of music, local brewers, a winery and local food vendors. A motorcycle cruise-in also will take place from 2 to 10 p.m.
The free musical performances will include John “The Blues Troll” Taylor, 2 to 4 p.m.; Shawn Benfield, 4 to 6 p.m.; John Lilly and the Hank Williams Tribute Band, 6 to 8 p.m.; and the Untrained Professionals, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Brewers on site will include Bridge Brew Works and Weathered Ground, and the Kirkwood Winery also will be represented.
In addition to Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, sponsors include New River Gorge, Visit Southern West Virginia, Lively Family Amphitheater, John Lilly Music, Oak Hill Info, Punishers LEMC West Virginia Black Bear Chapter, Shawn Benfield, The Untrained Professionals and The Freefolk Brewery.
All proceeds from beer and wine sampling at the event support the work of Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, a community organization that works to create a safe, vibrant, diverse and economically successful Main Street in Oak Hill.
For more on the group, visit its Facebook page @FindYourFutureOakHill.