Hagy resigns from GVEDC leadership post

The executive director for the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC) has announced his resignation, effective Dec. 31.
Andrew Hagy, who has served as the multi-county economic development agency’s executive director for three years, told the board of directors that he is moving on to take a similar role in Raleigh, N.C.
The GVEDC board — which has undergone its own restructuring this year — is taking this opportunity to try a new tack with staffing as well. Instead of hiring a new executive director, the board decided to hire two individuals, each of whom will hold the title of “business developer.” Hagy’s duties will be distributed between the two new hires with, as needed, the assistance of the agency’s other staffers.
Greenbrier County native Chase McClung and Patricia Pagán, most recently director of Main Street Fairmont’s economic development and revitalization effort, will be introduced to the public as GVEDC’s business developers at the agency’s next board meeting, on Thursday, an advance agenda indicates.
Hagy’s announcement was shared recently on the GVEDC’s Facebook page.
"It’s been a true honor to lead the Greenbrier Valley EDC for the last three years,” Hagy said in the Facebook post. “I have enjoyed working with the counties of Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas to help create jobs, capital investment and tax revenue throughout the region.”
Hagy was responsible for incorporating new real estate management practices at the agency, generating positive revenue of $649,000 through a combination of cost-cutting, eliminating waste and structuring new leases for GVEDC’s 250,000 square feet of buildings and industrial parks, according to the post.
New businesses and expansions shepherded by Hagy included the West Virginia Great Barrel Company’s investments in White Sulphur Springs and Monroe County. His other accomplishments included receiving approval for three new federal Opportunity Zones in the region, gaining membership in the 14-county West Virginia Hardwood Alliance Zone and creating the first Greenbrier Valley Business and Industry Roundtable.
The GVEDC’s 12-member board of directors has worked closely with Hagy on these initiatives.
“We have greatly appreciated Andrew’s experience, leadership and vision, which have pointed us in the right direction,” board President Steve Keadle said. “We hope all of the new business growth, real estate development activity and economic momentum will continue to move us forward economically for years to come.”
In addition to Keadle, Greenbrier County is represented on the board by Thomas Hughes, Matt Ford and Lowell Rose, president of the Greenbrier County Commission.
Monroe County’s representatives are commission President Bill Miller, Derek Houchins, William Shiflet and Steve McNeer.
Representing Pocahontas County are commission President Walt Helmick, Reta Griffith, Charlie Sheets and Kendall Beverage.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com