GVT to present "Massenet" opera

LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, in partnership with the Met: Live in HD, will present the popular Massenet opera "Massenet’s Manon," today at 12:55 p.m.
Starring Lisette Oropesa as the tragically beautiful title character and Michael Fabiano as her love des Grieux, whose devotion is their downfall. Massenet’s dramatic story will be conducted by Maurizio Benini.
Oropesa’s impressive career includes a 2006 Met debut in Woman of Crete in "Idomeneo," Rosina in "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" at the Paris Opera, the title role of "Lucia di Lammermoor" at the Bavarian State Opera and is the 2019 recipient of the Met’s Beverly Sills Artist Award. Some upcoming roles for the soprano will be Violetta in "La Traviata" at the Met, and Konstanze in "Die Entführung aus dem Serail" at the Glyndebourne Festival.
The live stream will last approximately three hours and 52 minutes with two intermissions. Pat Anderson will speak about the production beginning at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $18 for general adult admission, $14 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students.
For more information, call the GVT box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.