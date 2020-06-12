The Greenbrier Valley Youth Mountain Bike Team will host two informational meetings for families interested in the upcoming season.
Meetings are scheduled at the Greenbrier State Forest pavilion near the playground beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Those attending are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Youth entering sixth through 12th grade are eligible to participate. Practices will begin in July and include basic on-the-bike skills training, as well as single-track trail riding. All skill levels are welcome. Participants are not required to race.
Beginning its second season with the WV Interscholastic Cycling League, the Greenbrier Valley team is one of 13 teams statewide. The team’s coaches include Max Hammer, Clay Elkins, Dan Nuckols, Josh Edwards and Sarah Elkins.
For more information about the local team, email Sarah Elkins at sarah@sarahelkins.com or visit Max Hammer at Hammer Cycles Bike Shop at 723 Main St. E. in White Sulphur Springs. Learn more about the league at www.westvirginiamtb.org.
Tina Alvey