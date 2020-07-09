A mail carrier has admitted to federal charges in the alleged manipulation of absentee voter requests.
Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, pleaded guilty Thursday to single counts of injury to the mail and attempt to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election. Cooper will be sentenced at a later date.
An affidavit filed in late May states Cooper fraudulently altered eight absentee ballot requests in Pendleton County, of which the complaint states he fraudulently changed the party affiliation on five from Democrat to Republican.
The affidavit, which accompanied the criminal complaint, states Cooper accessed the ballot requests through his employment as a rural mail carrier. He was responsible for mail delivery in the three towns from which the tampered requests were mailed – Onego, Riverton and Franklin.
According to the affidavit, Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests.
The alterations were caught by an elections official in the Pendleton County Courthouse and reported to the state’s Election Fraud Task Force.