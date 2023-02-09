A Beckley man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty this week to the August 2021 murder of Tonya Adkins.
After backing out of a plea deal last month, Ronald Jerry McClung, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich’s courtroom.
McClung faces life in prison for the murder and rape of Adkins, also of Beckley, who was initially reported as missing in August 2021 by her family.
According to the criminal complaint, McClung was the last person to see Adkins alive.
McClung told police, after his arrest in 2021, that he struck Adkins in the head with a bat and knocked her unconscious while the two were arguing.
While Adkins was unconscious, McClung admitted to police to raping Adkins and then concealing her body in a wooded area near New River Drive in Beckley, where she was found weeks later.
As part of the plea deal, Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said the first-degree sexual assault charge was dropped.
McClung’s sentencing hearing is set for May 9, when Dimlich will hear arguments from the prosecution and the defense on whether to grant McClung mercy.
If mercy is granted, McClung will be eligible for parole in 15 years. If Dimlich does not grant mercy, McClung will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Parsons said Adkins’ family has been involved with the case since the beginning and many attended Tuesday to witness McClung’s guilty plea.
“I’m going to represent the state, and I'm going to prosecute a case, to the best of my ability, whether there's family and community support or not – that's my obligation,” Parsons told The Register-Herald after the plea hearing.
“But it does, it does motivate you, and it does give you a different sense of purpose, when you've got a family that is there, observing, to talk to and of course every part of this plea process was communicated with the family, and they were completely in support of it.”
Come May 9, Parsons said he will argue before Dimlich that McClung not be granted mercy.
“I'm going to take the position that the defendant is not entitled to mercy and that is based on my understanding and knowledge of the case and the events surrounding Tanya (Adkins’) death,” he said. “And it is consistent with the position and desires of the family as well.”
