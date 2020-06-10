The Hope Restored Community Enrichment Project announces its sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Services program.
The lunch and snack will be open to all children ages 18 and under who would like to participate.
The preparation site will be Heart of God Ministries at 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
The sites are:
l Lewis Ritchie Apartments, Industrial Drive, from noon to 12:15 p.m. Distribution point - the mailboxes
l Cranberry Cove Apartments, 500 McCulloch Drive, from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Distribution point - the main office
l Beckwoods Apartments, 100 Beckwoods Drive, from noon to 12:15 p.m. Distribution point - the main office
l East Park Apartments from noon to 12:15 p.m. Distribution point - the park at 100 Washington Street Community Center
l Hager Street Apartments from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Distribution point - the front gate by the mailboxes
l East Beckley Apartments, Antonio Avenue, from noon to 12:15 p.m. Distribution point - the Community Center on Antonio Avenue
l Willbrian Apartments, 510 Ewart Ave., from noon to 12:15 p.m. Distribution point - the main office by the mailboxes.
The Summer Feeding Program begins Monday, June 15, and ends Thursday, July 30.
The distribution will include a lunch and snack. A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer because hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.
For more information, call Rhonda Robinson or Sudan Lilly at 304-255-39321.