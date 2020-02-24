The craft brewery industry continues to grow nationwide, but has particularly found its niche in southern West Virginia in the little town of Cool Ridge, population 2,135.
Weathered Ground Brewery hasn’t quite made it to its three-year anniversary, but will celebrate the tick of time come August. Within its short time as a brewery, it’s become one of the most popular breweries and go-to spots in the area, not only for natives, but also for those who come from out of town.
Weathered Ground is helping the local tourism industry as a value-added activity that attract craft brew aficionados regionally from across state lines.
There are several breweries in the southern West Virginia, including Bridge Brew Works and Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville and Dobra Zupa’s in Beckley, but Weathered Ground has grown in all aspects of the business since its start, staying focused on what it does best – brewing craft beers.
The craft brewery business is widespread and has the numbers to prove it. According to Forbes, the Brewers Association (BA) preliminarily released the craft brewing industry’s 2018 growth figures – just about hte time Weathered Ground was finding its legs – showing the industry collectively produced 25.9 million barrels in 2018, representing a four percent growth over 2017, as well as a 13.2 percent market share volume growth.
In retail dollars, the craft breweries racked up about $27.6 billion in 2018 (7 percent growth over 2017), with a 24.1 percent market share in value.
Numbers for 2019 have not yet been released.
Figures released by the Brewers Association (BA) this week are very good news for the business health of small local breweries. It is an especially encouraging report for the breweries of West Virginia, since all of them are among the categories of breweries that had the most growth.
According to Brilliant Stream, an online magazine that covers craft beer from a West Virginia perspective, the 2017 BA number of operating breweries in the U.S. grew 16 percent, totaling 6,372 breweries. It counts 6,266 of those as independent craft breweries, and all but 202 of them are the smaller microbreweries or brewpubs.
Statistics say clearly that small breweries are popping up all around the state.
How does one, like Weathered Ground, keep the public coming? The co-owner of the establishment is sharing some secrets on how they keep the brewery up and running in an area where folks are always wanting to be entertained.
Sam and Aryn Fonda, the husband and wife duo who moved back to West Virginia to specifically open a craft brewery, are constantly working to make sure they provide their best to their customers, and working to always keep their customers coming back for more, Aryn said.
“The potential for the craft beer industry in West Virginia is massive,” Aryn told The Register-Herald. “Tourism in general will continue to grow in this state and craft beer will help attract those individuals looking to come here for a full experience.”
She credits much of their goor fortune to the New River Gorge, and feels Weathered Ground is just another place for folks who are coming to West Virginia to enjoy the “huge playground for outdoor enthusiasts, nature lovers, and families.”
One thing that keeps the craft brewery industry growing in West Virginia is the desire for all things local, Aryn believes. Individuals coming from out of state, and even those from in-state, typically seek out locally made products whether it’s restaurants, retail or breweries.
“They want the whole experience, and that is why we believe that the industry will continue to thrive based on those already in our community and those who choose to come here to experience what this amazing state has to offer,” she said.
“We believe Weathered Ground continues to grow because of our diversity in beer, our expansion of taproom space and distribution, our engagement with the community, and of course because of our loyal clientele.”
If you want to expand your business as a brewery, Aryn said their model comes down to a few themes: diversity in the brewhouse, expansion in the taproom and distribution, a supportive community and irreplaceable, reliable employees.
Although the husband and wife moved to West Virginia with the intent of doing exactly what they’re engaged in now, the growth in their business has been exponentially larger than they ever could have imagined, Aryn said. They attribute that growth to a few particular things – starting with their ever-evolving brewhouse.
Aryn said her husband, Sam, and Weathered Ground’s other brewer, Anthony Meador, continue to push limits allowing their customers continuously be intrigued and interested by playing around with barrel aging – the process of aging spirits in a wooden barrel – and taking part in their unique sour program, which involves intentionally allowing wild yeast strains into the brew.
“We offer a little bit of everything in between for every palette around,” she said.
Expanding doesn’t just stop with the brews when it comes to establishing a well-respected brewery, though, and Weathered Ground has continued that expansion into their kitchen, now offering a full-time menu with a main focus on their new brick oven stove.
Fonda called the new brick oven stove a “game changer” because as a “destination brewery,” Weathered Ground attracts customers throughout the day, and having a permanent food option has allowed customers to stay longer and enjoy their time.
Remaining stagnant was never in the plan for Weathered Grounds as the Fondas took aim at expansion and growth. They continue to grow the business, and do so by approaching their distribution of their brews with a twist by self-distributing.
The hands-on approach to distribution allows businesses to form friendships, not just remain on a business-only basis.
“Our head of sales, Bobby Bowling, manages somewhere close to 100 outside accounts that we are able to maintain a very close personal relationship with, and continue to grow at an organic and sustainable pace,” Aryn said. “By utilizing self-distribution we feel we are able to shake hands ourselves, tend to our customers, and build solid relationships.”
While Fonda has credited many things to the growth of the business, their luck with their employees has really topped it all, she said.
“Our employees are the faces that represent this company every single day,” Aryn said. “If you go onto our social media and read reviews about the experiences people have had in our taproom or at festivals, you will hear nothing but praise about the friendly atmosphere or the knowledge of the product. This is all attributed to employees who care about our company.”
Weathered Ground employees are probably the biggest reason they have had such success, she said.
“They share in our dream and our plan and you can tell that anytime you speak with them. It’s pretty amazing.”
While Aryn tips her hat to her employees in growing the business, loyalty within the community is another key to success – for any business, she said. With any business, according to Fonda, the community’s love, encouragement, and support deserve credit where is due.
“They have given us what we’ve really needed and have been the prevailing force behind our innovation and determination,” she said. “We cannot say it enough, how thankful we are for each and every person who walks through the taproom doors, or orders a Weathered Ground beer at a local account, or adorns their Weathered Ground merchandise and spreads the word throughout the state.
“We are so fortunate to be surrounded by an amazing brewery family.”
