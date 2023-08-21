In less than a year, 105 acres at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport will be ready and waiting to be the new home for any number of companies in the aerospace industry.
As crews work to complete the infrastructure necessary to make the site shovel-ready, nearby technical colleges are simultaneously working to finalize programs to train the site’s future workforce.
Local, state and federal partners of this planned industrial park were on site Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony.
Jina Belcher, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) executive director, said much of the 105 acres of previously heavily wooded area, has already been cleared and should be ready for developers in eight months.
“Right now, we are actively marketing the sites for recruitment,” Belcher said. “So we're working with the West Virginia Development Office and other partners, our utility providers, to be able to market these sites to aerospace companies, both domestic and foreign to be able to locate in the region.”
When site preparations are complete, Belcher said it will be the only unclaimed “site ready” property in the state.
“That's huge because before you would have to wait for a prospect or a company to come before you could build out that infrastructure and so having it ready just means that we're going to expedite that job creation and expedite that tax revenue into the county,” Belcher said.
She added that the site has the potential to house up to six companies, depending on their size, and create 638 jobs.
Some of these jobs will likely be filled by students from the New River Community and Technical College, which has a campus in Beaver a few miles from the airport, as well as West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley.
New River President Bonny Copenhaver said the school recently purchased a hangar at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport for its new aviation mechanics program.
She added that the college’s efforts have been aided by the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College System, the American Electric Power Foundation and other investors.
“We've been able to start buying some equipment, hiring a program director and getting everything in place,” Copenhaver said. “I’m just waiting for the money to be able to renovate the (hangar). We've already bought a couple of airplanes that are going to be delivered in the next few weeks. So we're gearing up as quickly as we can.”
Copenhaver said she hopes to get the aviation program off the ground by the fall of 2024. She said the initial program will have space for 20-25 students.
Given the location of the airport and the school, Copenhaver said the program can draw in interested students from a wide area that will extend from across state borders.
“To have a program in this part of the state so that you don't have to go up toward Pierpont (in Fairmont), toward Marshall in Huntington, it would be our way to pull in those outlier people who want to be trained in this field,” she said.
WVU Tech will also benefit from New River CTC’s aviation program by way of an articulation agreement signed early in the year by both colleges.
Under the agreement, New River CTC associate degree program graduates are guaranteed admission into the WVU system, including WVU Tech which already has an aviation management program.
Belcher said these programs are essential to the work being done at the industrial park.
“We couldn't do this without our community and technical colleges and WVU Tech,” she said. “They stand ready to support us with the aviation manufacturing and so we are actively supporting them in fundraising the final $3 million that's needed to get their school across the finish line at New River CTC.”
Present Monday at the groundbreaking ceremony were U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, representatives from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's and U.S. Representative Carol Miller’s office, as well as several West Virginia legislators from the area.
Manchin highlighted the number of agencies that came together to make the project a success.
“It’s a team effort,” he said, going on to point out that the project had universal support from officials on both sides of the aisle.
“Working with (Capito) and (Miller) and all of my colleagues in Washington (D.C.), to be able to get the funding that's needed, it takes cooperation,” Manchin said.
Both Manchin and Capito are members of the Senate Appropriation Committee which has funneled millions toward the Raleigh County airport.
Local, state and federal financing contributed to the $10.4 million economic development project. Major funding sources include:
$1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA)
$1.75 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission
$3.24 million through the Infrastructure Jobs Development Council (IJDC) from the State of West Virginia)
$1.37 million from the Raleigh County Commission
$200,000 from Appalachian Power
$1 million interim project financing from Pendleton Community Bank
$75,000 from the Raleigh County Memorial Airport through a Federal Aviation Administration grant
