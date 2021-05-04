A historic moment was celebrated in Beckley, as Distinguished West Virginian Madrith Chambers and West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall joined other local leaders in breaking ground on the new Stratton Elementary School on South Fayette Street.
The current elementary school building is the former Stratton High School, an all-Black high school that served as alma mater for a number of community leaders, including Chambers, 85, of Beckley. Chambers, Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock and other members of the Stratton school district served on a committee to plan for the new building, which will be built behind the current facility and will be maintain the heritage of Stratton.
"Stratton has a rich history that will be incorporated into the building of this building to allow it to be part of the curriculum from a historic standpoint," said Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price, who served as master of ceremonies for the occasion and who played a major role in moving forward with the long-anticipated construction. "While at the same time, providing a facility that supports innovation and creativity of the elementary students of East Beckley."
Construction of the new $8.9 million elementary school was announced last July.
During the ceremony Tuesday, Price recognized Chambers, Hall and Raleigh Board of Education members Dr. Charlotte Hutchens, Rick Snuffer and President Larry Ford.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and wife Barbara attended, along with At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter.
Under overcast skies, just before a thunderstorm, neighbors, elected officials and Stratton Elementary School students, carrying their shovels, lined up to dump the first bits of earth for the new project.
The community was still mourning the loss of Woodrow Wilson High School student Dewayne Richardson, a junior basketball player who was shot to death Sunday evening. His death was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.
"It's really been an awful 24 hours in Raleigh County and Beckley," said State Del. Mick Bates, who attended. "So it's nice to have a happy thing happen, at a really sad frigging time."
The students, carrying tiny shovels, lined up in front of elected and education officials and turned the earth with their shovels. Price reminded them to toss the dirt from their shovels carefully, which most did.
Chambers celebrated the historic moment.
"There's no term to explain this," said Chambers, who served on Beckley Common Council. "It's just wonderful, outstanding.
"This is a moment that I'll never forget, and most of us won't forget, either, that have come this far, by faith. Praise the Lord for that."
Chambers said she attended Stratton High School from ninth through 12th grades.
"It's just amazing," she said of the new elementary school plans. "I just can't believe this is happening, really, and that I'm alive.
"I can't see it, but I can feel that this is wonderful," said Chambers, who is legally blind.