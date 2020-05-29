053120 Greenbrier West Graduation 12.jpg

John Parks waits to make a speech during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

The West Virginia State Fairgrounds have been a host for many things — the annual state fair, concerts, festivals, and much more — but Friday it was a host for something new, a high school graduation. 

Greenbrier West High School in Greenbrier County held is annual commencement ceremony Friday, and instead of sitting together as they celebrated among one another, a drive-through ceremony had to take place — something that has become quite common due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

While several students gave speeches, thanking their family members, friends and teachers, students were then given the opportunity to drive up to the stage with their loved ones and collect their diplomas and turn their tassels. 

March 13 was the last official day "in school" for high school seniors across West Virginia due to the virus. While many students at Friday's graduation claimed to feel defeated, their classmates share inspirational words to keep them going and to help them celebrate officially becoming a high school graduate. 

"Today is about the accomplishments we made together. If there were no friendships, there would be no drive to succeed," John Parks, a Greenbrier West graduate stated. "As we receive our diplomas, let's not think of it as each of our own individual diploma, but as our diploma — because we made it through this all together."

Greenbrier East High School will also hold their high school graduation Saturday at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. 

