John Parks waits to make a speech during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West Seniors Receive Diplomas in State Fair Ground Parking Lot
The West Virginia State Fairgrounds have been a host for many things — the annual state fair, concerts, festivals, and much more — but Friday it was a host for something new, a high school graduation.
Greenbrier West High School in Greenbrier County held is annual commencement ceremony Friday, and instead of sitting together as they celebrated among one another, a drive-through ceremony had to take place — something that has become quite common due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Lydia Reed waits to receive her diploma during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Noam Feamster, waves to classmates during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Pictures displayed of seniors of Greenbrier West High School were on display during the graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Aaliyn Painter, waits to receive her diploma in her car during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Andrew Sawyer gives the thumbs up during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Seniors of Greenbrier West High School walk to the stage to make speeches during the graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Seniors of Greenbrier West High School making speeches move their tassles to the left during the graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Seniors of Greenbrier West High School making speeches toss their hats up during the graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Emma Osbourne, class president, makes a speech during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier County School superintendent Jeff Bryant, listens to speeches during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Graduates of Greenbrier West High School prepare to make speeches during the graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
John Parks waits to make a speech during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Frank Workman listens to speeches during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
John Lively, father of Reegan Lively, phortographs his daughter making a speech during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. Sitting in back seat is Reegan's boyfriend Steven Alderson. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West graduation.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Katlyn Flack waits her turn to receive her diploma during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Diploma's stack up ready to be handed out during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier County School superintendent, Jeff Bryant, hands Emma Osbourne, class president her diploma during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Eve Parks, mother of John Parks, snaps a few pictures of he son receiving his diploma during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier County School superintendent, Jeff Bryant, hands Ceirra Spencer her diploma during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Graduates wait in their cars to receive their diplomas during Greenbrier West High School graduation ceremony Friday evening held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot in Fairlea. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
While several students gave speeches, thanking their family members, friends and teachers, students were then given the opportunity to drive up to the stage with their loved ones and collect their diplomas and turn their tassels.
March 13 was the last official day "in school" for high school seniors across West Virginia due to the virus. While many students at Friday's graduation claimed to feel defeated, their classmates share inspirational words to keep them going and to help them celebrate officially becoming a high school graduate.
"Today is about the accomplishments we made together. If there were no friendships, there would be no drive to succeed," John Parks, a Greenbrier West graduate stated. "As we receive our diplomas, let's not think of it as each of our own individual diploma, but as our diploma — because we made it through this all together."
Greenbrier East High School will also hold their high school graduation Saturday at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds at 5 p.m.
