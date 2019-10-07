The Greenbrier River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting at the fellowship hall of Old Stone Presbyterian Church on Foster Street, Lewisburg, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Speakers invited include United States Forest Service, West Virginia Conservation Agency, United States Fish and Wildlife Service and WV Rivers Coalition. Topics of discussion will be fisheries, water quality and conservation projects in the watershed. Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome. For additional information call 304-647-4792.