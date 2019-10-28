LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state professional theater of West Virginia, is proud to present the GVT original "The Greenbrier Ghost."
The year is 1896 and newlywed Zona Heaster has been found dead. Her death is officially ruled as an “everlasting faint” but her mother Mary Jane Heaster knows better, and Zona’s ghost will help her prove it. A local legend, the trial went down in history as the only trial won based on the testimony of a ghost.
Most recently seen as Margot Frank in GVT’s production of "The Diary of Anne Frank," Lara Treacy returns to the stage as Zona Heaster in the upcoming show "The Greenbrier Ghost." With a bachelor’s degree from Shenandoah Conservatory, Treacy has been honing her acting skills with challenging roles in productions like "Much Ado About Nothing," "American Idiot" and "The Addams Family." When she auditioned for "The Diary of Anne Frank," another challenging opportunity presented itself: "The Greenbrier Ghost."
“I had never actually heard of the Greenbrier ghost before this; I had no idea it was a true story. I couldn’t wait to get started,” Treacy said.
Due to her belief that the spirits of those we love never truly leave us, Treacy believes the legend. With that in mind, she will take the stage and do her part to keep Zona’s story alive.
This historical musical will run Nov. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13-16 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and a Pay-What-You-Can Preview performance on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general adult admission, $27 for seniors (60+) and $20 for children/students.
For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.