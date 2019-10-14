Certified this summer as AEROready, the Greenbrier Valley region of West Virginia is prepared to recruit and sustain aerospace businesses, according to a media release from the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC).
The certification came at the end of an Aug. 20 meeting between aerospace consultants and a group of local business leaders and government officials at New River Community and Technical College’s Lewisburg campus.
Tucson Roberts of Tucson/Atlantic Consulting and Robert Ingram of Common Sense Economic Development discussed their three-month assessment of the region, including its aerospace-related strengths and weaknesses, as well as a strategic competitiveness analysis. They also offered recommendations about how the region can improve its competitive situation and presented a marketing plan.
Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) also played a role in the process, according to the release.
Existing workforce capabilities inside the valley’s commuting area, along with state and local availability of specialized aerospace education and training, were among more than 100 factors that figured into the assessment.
Key elements that enhance the region’s potential to recruit aerospace companies are the 80-acre Greenbrier Valley Airport in Maxwelton and several other potential business sites that are available for aerospace development.
The region is already home to Collins Aerospace, which boasts 400 employees and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
The Greenbrier Valley Partnership — the marketing arm of the GVEDC — is now using the information presented at the August confab and the AEROready certification to market the region and the Greenbrier Valley Airport to aerospace companies worldwide.
“This is a great day and a turning point for the Greenbrier Valley region to begin partnering with AEP to attract aerospace businesses to the region and West Virginia,” said J. Andrew Hagy, GVEDC’s executive director.
The GVEDC serves as the economic development authority for the Greenbrier Valley, comprising Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties.
The region joins 19 other communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio that have received AEROready certification.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com