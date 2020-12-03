With Covid-19 case numbers mushrooming in the Greenbrier Valley, the Greenbrier County 911 Center and the county’s health department are receiving numerous calls asking about the availability of local Covid testing sites.

Given that both of those offices are swamped with other pandemic-related duties and emergencies, Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GCHSEM) issued an updated list of testing sites in Greenbrier and Monroe counties on Tuesday.

Due to a lack of state resources to help with the effort, the only free testing currently available in the region is in Monroe County. But, according to a recent health department report, because Greenbrier County medical facilities are providing hundreds of tests every day, Greenbrier’s testing capacity is much better than the capacities of other counties in West Virginia.

Current Covid-19

testing sites are:

Greenbrier County

People in need of testing are asked to call ahead to one of the sites below for an appointment or to inquire about costs or insurance issues.

Robert C. Byrd Clinic — 304-645-3220

Med Express — 304-645-2164

Walgreens, Rainelle — 304-438-9204

Rainelle Medical

Center locations:

Rainelle — 304-438-6188

Alderson — 304-445-3140

Maxwelton — 681-318-3610

White Sulphur Springs — 304-956-2577

Lewisburg — 304-647-4747

Monroe County

Free testing is available at the following Monroe Health Center (MHC) sites from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, with no insurance required. Appointments are available but not required.

MHC Union, 200 Health Center Drive, Union — 304-772-3064

MHC Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail, Peterstown — 304-753-4097

MHC Forest Hill, 180 Old Schoolhouse Road, Forest Hill — 304-466-1152

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video