With Covid-19 case numbers mushrooming in the Greenbrier Valley, the Greenbrier County 911 Center and the county’s health department are receiving numerous calls asking about the availability of local Covid testing sites.
Given that both of those offices are swamped with other pandemic-related duties and emergencies, Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GCHSEM) issued an updated list of testing sites in Greenbrier and Monroe counties on Tuesday.
Due to a lack of state resources to help with the effort, the only free testing currently available in the region is in Monroe County. But, according to a recent health department report, because Greenbrier County medical facilities are providing hundreds of tests every day, Greenbrier’s testing capacity is much better than the capacities of other counties in West Virginia.
Current Covid-19
testing sites are:
Greenbrier County
People in need of testing are asked to call ahead to one of the sites below for an appointment or to inquire about costs or insurance issues.
Robert C. Byrd Clinic — 304-645-3220
Med Express — 304-645-2164
Walgreens, Rainelle — 304-438-9204
Rainelle Medical
Center locations:
Rainelle — 304-438-6188
Alderson — 304-445-3140
Maxwelton — 681-318-3610
White Sulphur Springs — 304-956-2577
Lewisburg — 304-647-4747
Monroe County
Free testing is available at the following Monroe Health Center (MHC) sites from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, with no insurance required. Appointments are available but not required.
MHC Union, 200 Health Center Drive, Union — 304-772-3064
MHC Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail, Peterstown — 304-753-4097
MHC Forest Hill, 180 Old Schoolhouse Road, Forest Hill — 304-466-1152