Greenbrier Valley Businesses are collaborating on a $2,500 give-away in an effort to promote shopping local this Christmas.

In order to be entered into the drawing, simply visit participating businesses, which are located throughout the Greenbrier Valley and surrounding areas in Hinton, WSS, Ronceverte, Union, Alderson, Fairlea and Lewisburg. The more businesses visited, the more chances you have of winning. No purchase necessary. Must be 18.

The drawing will be held at Alderson’s Store Friday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on the “Greenbrier Valley Business Co-Op” Facebook page. 

Participating businesses include:

Alderson

Adkins Landscaping

Alderson Artisan Gallery

Alderson’s Store

Big Wheel Restaurant

Alderson Exxon

Stuart’s Smokehouse

Rexroad Supply

Sunset Berry Farm

T. Barkley Tax Accountant

Hinton

BSA Pre Owned Autos

The Market on Courthouse Square

Otter & Oak

Bridge Street Ashland Service Center

River Wash Car Wash & Auto Detail

Fairlea

Primitive Thyngs

Take Me Home Country Rolls

Cornerstone IGA

McDaniel Premium Pre-Owned Motors

Lewisburg

Alisha Patterson, Greenbrier Real Estate

Cartier Raine

Amy’s Cakes & Cones

Greenbrier Bowling & Recreation

Hamilton Orthodontics

Patricia Long, Vision Quest Realty

Perk Farm Organic Dairy

Sheena Pendley Design & Photography

Sunflower Soul Boutique

RBS Granite & Marble Supplier

Total Tech Heating & Cooling

T.L. Fruits & Vegetables (Indoor Winter Market)

Walnut Hollow Farm (Indoor Winter Market)

Union

Old World Libations Winery

Sonnie Marie Essentially Living in the Holler

Todd Belcher Insurance

Byrnside Branch Farm

Ronceverte

Factory Tire Outlet

Masters Mech & Tech Auto Repair

Walnut Hollow Construction

White Sulphur Springs

Barnwood Living

The Salt Cave & Spa

B Sweet Confectionery

Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop

