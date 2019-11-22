Greenbrier Valley Businesses are collaborating on a $2,500 give-away in an effort to promote shopping local this Christmas.
In order to be entered into the drawing, simply visit participating businesses, which are located throughout the Greenbrier Valley and surrounding areas in Hinton, WSS, Ronceverte, Union, Alderson, Fairlea and Lewisburg. The more businesses visited, the more chances you have of winning. No purchase necessary. Must be 18.
The drawing will be held at Alderson’s Store Friday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on the “Greenbrier Valley Business Co-Op” Facebook page.
Participating businesses include:
Alderson
Adkins Landscaping
Alderson Artisan Gallery
Alderson’s Store
Big Wheel Restaurant
Alderson Exxon
Stuart’s Smokehouse
Rexroad Supply
Sunset Berry Farm
T. Barkley Tax Accountant
Hinton
BSA Pre Owned Autos
The Market on Courthouse Square
Otter & Oak
Bridge Street Ashland Service Center
River Wash Car Wash & Auto Detail
Fairlea
Primitive Thyngs
Take Me Home Country Rolls
Cornerstone IGA
McDaniel Premium Pre-Owned Motors
Lewisburg
Alisha Patterson, Greenbrier Real Estate
Cartier Raine
Amy’s Cakes & Cones
Greenbrier Bowling & Recreation
Hamilton Orthodontics
Patricia Long, Vision Quest Realty
Perk Farm Organic Dairy
Sheena Pendley Design & Photography
Sunflower Soul Boutique
RBS Granite & Marble Supplier
Total Tech Heating & Cooling
T.L. Fruits & Vegetables (Indoor Winter Market)
Walnut Hollow Farm (Indoor Winter Market)
Union
Old World Libations Winery
Sonnie Marie Essentially Living in the Holler
Todd Belcher Insurance
Byrnside Branch Farm
Ronceverte
Factory Tire Outlet
Masters Mech & Tech Auto Repair
Walnut Hollow Construction
White Sulphur Springs
Barnwood Living
The Salt Cave & Spa
B Sweet Confectionery
Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop