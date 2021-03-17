As the United States begins to emerge from the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, management at the Greenbrier Valley Airport is making plans for a brighter future.
The county’s airport authority expressed optimism at Tuesday afternoon’s regular meeting by establishing a development account that will be fueled by deposits of at least $50,000 a month.
Much of that money will ultimately be spent on capital improvements that are not eligible for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) funding.
Among the projects authority members discussed are replacement of a 45-year-old roof, expected to cost around $500,000, and construction of modern aircraft hangars. Authority chairman Deborah Phillips pointed out that there is presently a waiting list for hangars.
At the very least, the new Airport Development Fund will provide matching funds required to support grant applications, as well as demonstrate the authority’s ability to repay any bonds that may be floated in the future, Phillips noted.
“It’s a way to move forward when the pandemic is over,” she said.
The fund will be established in such a way that none of those monies could be spent without express approval of the authority, she said.
Airport officials are not alone in their response to the ebbing pandemic. Phillips said she had approached outside bond counsel months ago, only to find that financing sources had no interest in providing new money. But her latest contact with bond counsel suggested there is more interest today.
The airport authority has also managed to rebuild its reserve account to a comfortable $2 million level, airport director Brian Belcher reported.
Monthly operating expenses at the facility run between $300,000 and $350,000 a month, according to Martha Livesay, the airport’s chief financial officer.
Asked by authority member Mike Rose what a sufficient reserve account would look like, based on the airport’s operating expenses, Belcher said that discussions held within the industry following 9-11 established a standard of a three-month reserve, with a few companies settling on six months out of an abundance of caution.
Greenbrier Valley’s $2 million reserve approximates the cautious six-month mark.
“It seems to me $2 million is a pretty good reserve,” Rose said.
The authority will continue to build the reserve concurrently with the establishment of the Airport Development Fund, Belcher said.
The airport in Maxwelton has received — or will receive — funding for employment-related expenses from each of the three major federal pandemic relief packages, beginning with an award of a little over $1 million in May 2020. Livesay reported that the authority has drawn on that money for payroll and other employee expenses 10 times so far and has approximately four draws remaining.
Approval of a second grant was received earlier Tuesday, Belcher said. Stemming from the December stimulus package, that grant is also slightly over $1 million.
Belcher said additional funding for Greenbrier Valley is assured from the federal stimulus package approved this month. While the exact amount of the award is not yet known, both Belcher and Livesay believe that it will be sufficient to carry five years of the airport’s employee costs, when combined with the previous two grants.
“It’s great for the airport,” Belcher said, emphasizing that the money from Washington means the airport won’t have to lay off any employees as pandemic recovery continues.
