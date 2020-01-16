maxwelton — Reorganization plans that have been in the works for more than a year were finally put into place at Tuesday’s meeting of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority.
The three new posts of assistant airport director, executive assistant and public safety & security manager were filled through internal promotions approved by the authority, following an hour-long closed-door executive session.
Martha Livesay will add the duties of assistant airport director to an already busy schedule as the airport’s director of finance and human resources.
GeorgeAnne Morgan, who formerly served the airport as a part-time customer service employee, was promoted to executive assistant.
And Randy Thomas will drop the “acting” designation from his title as he assumes the role of public safety and security manager. Thomas was previously a lineman at the airport with experience in both fire safety and security protocols before taking on duties as acting public safety and security manager when James Hylton retired from the position in October.
The pieces of the new organizational chart began to fall in place with the hiring of a new airport director in November. Brian Belcher hit the ground running, with input into not only the personnel reorganization but also a rebranding of the airport that should be unveiled in the next few months.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Belcher hinted at the prioritization of getting a “southern route” for flights into and out of Greenbrier Valley Airport. Previous attempts to secure funding for such flights — which would join SkyWest’s current flights to and from Chicago and Washington, D.C. — have fallen short, but the new director nonetheless expressed optimism.
“I think it can be done,” Belcher said.
Airport Authority member Greg Furlong, who is VP of Sales and Event Services at The Greenbrier resort, certainly hopes Belcher’s outlook proves to be accurate. Furlong said the lack of a Florida connection means that the resort “is losing 10,000 rooms a month.”
Owned by W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice, The Greenbrier is the county’s largest single employer, responsible for around 1,800 jobs during the tourism industry’s high season.
Also on Tuesday:
l Richmond & Company CPA Richard Ross reported that while the airport saw a $67,000 profit for the fourth quarter of 2019, largely thanks to increased fuel sales, the airport’s Landings restaurant sustained a $15,000 loss, despite $55,000 in sales during the quarter.
l Airport employee Matt Wyant reported that most of the excess equipment that had been advertised for sale has now been sold, including one unspecified item that was shipped to west Africa.
l Belcher reported that boardings at the airport in 2019 totaled 12,714, a 200-person increase over 2018’s tally. He said, as a result of the increase, Greenbrier Valley will receive an additional $1 million in federal funding next year.
