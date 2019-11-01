MAXWELTON — Pending fulfillment of a handful of technical requirements, the Greenbrier Valley Airport will have a new manager by the first of next month.
Following a national search that occupied much of the past five months, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority (GCAA) voted unanimously Friday to hire Brian Belcher, 58, of Union, Kentucky, to fill the position.
“Mr. Belcher has over 39 years of experience working in the aviation industry,” authority chairman Deborah Phillips said. “He started his career in airport operations and has served in multiple positions, including his current position as director of Air Service Development at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.”
According to information provided by Phillips, Belcher previously worked at the Mobile (Alabama) Airport Authority, a multiple airport operation with commercial passenger service as well as a mixed-use business complex utilizing rail, water, ground and air transportation. A native West Virginian, he also worked at Charleston’s Yeager Airport.
He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives.
Belcher is looking forward to taking the reins at Greenbrier Valley Airport, where he is expected to begin work no later than Dec. 1.
“The Greenbrier Valley has so much potential,” Belcher said in a news release issued by the GCAA. “I especially look forward to working with an experienced airport staff and community leaders to bring additional flights to the area.”
He said his goals include growing the airport and bringing even more tourism to the region.
Belcher is married to Leigh Ann Trippett Belcher and has three daughters and five grandchildren.
His hiring is contingent upon passing a full background check, including fingerprinting; delivering a signed contract to airport officials; and successfully completing a 90-day probationary period that is required of all airport employees.
Phillips noted that members of the GCAA have already had two productive face-to-face meetings with Belcher.
Tammy Tincher, who represents the Greenbrier County Commission on the GCAA and holds the office of secretary with the airport’s governing board, was also quoted in the news release issued after Friday’s vote to hire Belcher.
“The Greenbrier Valley Airport is an asset to our region, and its true potential has not yet been reached,” she said. “I appreciate the commitment the authority members made to assuring our selection would not only be a good fit for the airport and its employees, but our community as well. I look forward to working with Mr. Belcher and making sure GVA stays on the right track for future growth.”
Served by SkyWest Airlines, Greenbrier Valley Airport is an Essential Air Service facility with direct flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.
