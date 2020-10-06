Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant on Monday reiterated a message he initially shared in another forum last week about the increasing numbers of students opting to shift from remote leaning to in-person classes.
“Principals are telling me that students are returning to school,” Bryant told The Register-Herald. “They miss relationships with caring adults. They miss relationships with their friends and classmates. All of those social and emotional bonds are important. Whatever the reasons, we welcome those students back.”
Middle and high school students who return to classrooms will only be onsite at schools part of the week, however, due to this semester’s health-conscious schedule, which presents issues for some students, Bryant acknowledged.
Helping those students adjust to the unusual “blended classes” is a major goal of a new Access to Education program. This partnership among Greenbrier County Schools, Communities in Schools, Dinsmore & Shohl, Bimbo Coles & Company, B3 Security, Marvel Center and High Rocks is gearing up to provide tutoring and wi-fi access to the county’s students.
“It’s a great program,” Bryant enthused. “We’re very thankful that any community group wants to help us help our students.”
Tutoring locations are High Rocks, Bimbo Coles & Company and Marvel. Social distancing will be practiced, according to organizers. Sessions will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
To sign up for tutoring, email Jennifer.mason@dinsmore.com or tammy.bennett@dinsmore.com.
•••
Bryant reported that Greenbrier students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 are wearing masks, socially distancing and following other health guidelines while at school.
“Everybody is doing what they should be,” he said. “Our principals are promoting the importance of taking all of these precautions, and that is a big factor in our success.”
Even with more students choosing in-person class attendance, the system is in “good shape” on staffing at this point, though Bryant cautioned, “That could change.” He pointed out that some other West Virginia counties are seeing challenges in attracting and keeping teachers and staff during the Covid-19 era.
He said Greenbrier also has first-hand experience dealing with incidences of the virus.
Greenbrier West High School’s volleyball team competed against a Raleigh County squad recently, Bryant said. After the match, one of the Raleigh players tested positive for Covid-19, leading Greenbrier officials to decide to quarantine members of the Greenbrier West team for several days.
“We haven’t had many problems with it, but we’re not immune to it,” Bryant said.
State Delegate Jeff Campbell, who is also a teacher in the Greenbrier County system and a radio broadcaster, revealed on social media Saturday that the previous weekend he had been exposed in the press box at Buckhannon-Upshur to a person who had tested positive for the virus.
“I’m following Greenbrier County Schools protocol and will not return to work until October 12,” Campbell said, noting that a test he received Wednesday was negative, but he plans to get another test at the end of his quarantine period before returning to either the classroom or the broadcast booth.
