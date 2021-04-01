Greenbrier River Watershed, Make-it-Shine event April 11

Greenbrier River Watershed Association is partnering with Make-it-Shine to assist communities and individuals in sprucing up for summer.
This year’s date is Saturday, April 11.
Last year the event was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.
This year the group is going forward but will ask that participants wear masks and that they observe social distancing, even if you have been vaccinated.
This year there will be an added bonus for Lewisburg area residents as there will be a cleanup team at the Anthony Boat Launch area at Anthony.
If you live far from Lewisburg, but are still in the watershed — such as Pocahontas, Monroe, Greenbrier and Summers — call us 304-667-0689 and let them know where you want to clean and they will arrange for trash pick up and getting bags and gloves for you to use.