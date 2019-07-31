The main dining room at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs is among nine West Virginia restaurants honored in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards.
Receiving a Best of Award of Excellence, the main dining room won praise for its wines from California, Italy, Spain and Oregon, as well as its selection of burgundies and bordeaux. Ronald Magliochetti is the resort’s wine director. The main dining room offers 1,210 wine selections and focuses on American and French cuisine.
Also receiving the nod for a Best Award of Excellence was Final Cut Steakhouse in Charles Town.
Other West Virginia restaurants honored with Awards of Excellence from Wine Spectator this year are Bartini Prime in Morgantown, Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston, Provence Market Café in Bridgeport, Sargasso Morgantown in Morgantown, Savannah’s Restaurant & Bistro in Huntington, South Hills Market and Café in Charleston and The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg.
The complete of winners is featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue, on newsstands now; at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the free Restaurant Awards app.
